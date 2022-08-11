×

Economy

Mining production slips for fifth straight month

The mining sector has been under pressure in 2022 due to load-shedding, a three-month strike in the gold sector and infrastructure bottlenecks

11 August 2022 - 13:02 Nico Gous

Mining production slumped for a fifth straight month in June, Stats SA announced on Thursday, and by more than economists predicted.

The biggest contributors to the 8% year-on-year decrease were gold, platinum group metals (PGMs) and coal. According to Trading Economics, the market had forecast a 5.4% decline after the 7.2% contraction in May...

