Monday, August 1 2022
Tax collections for the first three months of the fiscal year are running well ahead of budget, with company taxes shooting the lights out for a second consecutive year as the public purse continues to benefit from the global commodities boom.
But while tax experts expect that finance minister Enoch Godongwana could report a revenue overrun of at least R50bn when he presents his medium-term budget later this year, they warn the boom times will not continue and the pace of tax collections is likely to slow...
STATE COFFERS
Tax take on track to reach R50bn as collection runs ahead in first quarter
