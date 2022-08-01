×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

STATE COFFERS

Tax take on track to reach R50bn as collection runs ahead in first quarter

BL Premium
01 August 2022 - 05:10 Hilary Joffe

Tax collections for the first three months of the fiscal year are running well ahead of budget, with company taxes shooting the lights out for a second consecutive year as the public purse continues to benefit from the global commodities boom.

But while tax experts expect that finance minister Enoch Godongwana could report a revenue overrun of at least R50bn when he presents his medium-term budget later this year, they warn the boom times will not continue and the pace of tax collections is likely to slow...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.