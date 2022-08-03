×

Economy

Investment rebound signals Ramaphosa’s efforts may be bearing fruit

03 August 2022 - 11:14
UPDATED 03 August 2022 - 23:17

Nedbank gave a guarded upbeat 2022 outlook for investment by the private sector, forecasting the biggest expansion in five years as activity picks up from the Covid-induced low base.

The Nedbank Capital Expenditure Project Listing report, released on Wednesday, expects fixed investment to increase 3.5% in 2022, better than the modest 0.2% increase recorded in 2021...

