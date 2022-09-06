EDITORIAL: Private sector can offset government’s ineptitude

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Balancing domestic competition and global competitiveness
Mondli Gungubele says lekgotla will consider relief measures to cushion consumers and businesses
His political opponents are clamouring for a step-aside in aid of a proper probe into his farm burglary scandal
The labour court dismissed PPC’s appeal application, saying it had ‘no basis’ for refusing to hand over a top-secret forensic investigative report
The loss of individuals at the peak of their productivity affects productivity and employment
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
UK bookmaker William Hill says betting odds are stacked against Truss outlasting May’s premiership
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Mischievousness requires humour, wit and a deep knowledge of humanity, and may even be at the root of science, writes Alex Moran
The proverb “actions speak louder than words” shines bright with relevance whenever our politicians boom energetic promises on service delivery, or provide soulful undertakings to swiftly act to bring relief in the face of a human tragedy.
An interim report released last week by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke on the use of public funds allocated to provide critical relief to thousands of households left destitute by the devastating April and May floods in KwaZulu-Natal, and for crippled businesses to be restored and resume vital economic activity, should raise a red flag. Instead, it is sadly received with an almost blasé response of “what’s new?” and “did anyone truthfully expect anything else?”
More than four months after the floods swept through parts of the east coast, Maluleke’s report highlights entirely inadequate intervention in the humanitarian crisis, poorly built structures erected with grossly substandard materials, temporary classrooms erected in the areas where floodwaters swept through, and exorbitantly inflated expenditure on materials and services.
When President Cyril Ramaphosa and then KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala visited the flood-ravaged communities in April and May their messages were filled with promises of swift humanitarian support, and that in the face of climate change everything that must be rebuilt needs to be “put back better”.
Maluleke’s report is testament to the opposite taking place, and exposes the ineptitude of government leaders and officials to react with co-ordinated and effective crisis interventions, glaringly exposing government paralysis in service delivery.
This scenario speaks volumes. Twenty-eight years into democracy, our infrastructure is in decay. Our state-owned enterprises are barely functioning even with generous bailouts from public funds. Our economy is in crisis with ever greater numbers of our population destitute, and all while the political landscape is riddled with corruption and bitter power struggles.
The brutal conclusion is that the government and all its functions have long become entirely inept in their responsibilities of service delivery and cost-efficient governance. It is a painful reality that the level of decision-making in the appointments of public servants has become embroiled in political and party self-interest, forgetting that the duty is to country and the people they are elected to serve.
Shocking data from the auditor-general speaks for example to eThekwini, the second biggest metro in the country, flouting basic procurement rules in appointing service providers. The result: “Residents and businesses in affected areas continue to experience hardship more than three months after the floods with little relief.”
Conversely, the private sector and private humanitarian organisations have gained overwhelming public trust in swiftly responding to humanitarian crises and are readily supported financially by the public in the confidence that the money will go to those in need.
Maluleke has not yet issued notifications of material irregularities as the findings and reported risks are being addressed. “If the matters that can lead to financial losses and/or substantial harm to the public are not resolved, we will use our enforcement mandate,” she said. Some feel this just gives the culprits a way out.
The flooding claimed the lives of 500 people with 80 reported missing and 7,000 left homeless.
When the voices of civil society, watchdog bodies and the people are ignored we are headed for a future devoid of hope. Public officials using public funds and taxpayers’ monies for anything but service delivery has become endemic to the system.
It is time for the government to yield to public demands for public-private partnerships to pull us back from this shocking level of ineptitude, mediocrity, and greed for power.
Let’s part ways from cronyism in favour of meritocracy. Blood has been spilt for this democracy. Let’s honour such sacrifices and not just when it suits the political narrative.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Private sector can offset government’s ineptitude
The proverb “actions speak louder than words” shines bright with relevance whenever our politicians boom energetic promises on service delivery, or provide soulful undertakings to swiftly act to bring relief in the face of a human tragedy.
An interim report released last week by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke on the use of public funds allocated to provide critical relief to thousands of households left destitute by the devastating April and May floods in KwaZulu-Natal, and for crippled businesses to be restored and resume vital economic activity, should raise a red flag. Instead, it is sadly received with an almost blasé response of “what’s new?” and “did anyone truthfully expect anything else?”
More than four months after the floods swept through parts of the east coast, Maluleke’s report highlights entirely inadequate intervention in the humanitarian crisis, poorly built structures erected with grossly substandard materials, temporary classrooms erected in the areas where floodwaters swept through, and exorbitantly inflated expenditure on materials and services.
When President Cyril Ramaphosa and then KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala visited the flood-ravaged communities in April and May their messages were filled with promises of swift humanitarian support, and that in the face of climate change everything that must be rebuilt needs to be “put back better”.
Maluleke’s report is testament to the opposite taking place, and exposes the ineptitude of government leaders and officials to react with co-ordinated and effective crisis interventions, glaringly exposing government paralysis in service delivery.
This scenario speaks volumes. Twenty-eight years into democracy, our infrastructure is in decay. Our state-owned enterprises are barely functioning even with generous bailouts from public funds. Our economy is in crisis with ever greater numbers of our population destitute, and all while the political landscape is riddled with corruption and bitter power struggles.
The brutal conclusion is that the government and all its functions have long become entirely inept in their responsibilities of service delivery and cost-efficient governance. It is a painful reality that the level of decision-making in the appointments of public servants has become embroiled in political and party self-interest, forgetting that the duty is to country and the people they are elected to serve.
Shocking data from the auditor-general speaks for example to eThekwini, the second biggest metro in the country, flouting basic procurement rules in appointing service providers. The result: “Residents and businesses in affected areas continue to experience hardship more than three months after the floods with little relief.”
Conversely, the private sector and private humanitarian organisations have gained overwhelming public trust in swiftly responding to humanitarian crises and are readily supported financially by the public in the confidence that the money will go to those in need.
Maluleke has not yet issued notifications of material irregularities as the findings and reported risks are being addressed. “If the matters that can lead to financial losses and/or substantial harm to the public are not resolved, we will use our enforcement mandate,” she said. Some feel this just gives the culprits a way out.
The flooding claimed the lives of 500 people with 80 reported missing and 7,000 left homeless.
When the voices of civil society, watchdog bodies and the people are ignored we are headed for a future devoid of hope. Public officials using public funds and taxpayers’ monies for anything but service delivery has become endemic to the system.
It is time for the government to yield to public demands for public-private partnerships to pull us back from this shocking level of ineptitude, mediocrity, and greed for power.
Let’s part ways from cronyism in favour of meritocracy. Blood has been spilt for this democracy. Let’s honour such sacrifices and not just when it suits the political narrative.
EDITORIAL: The meaning of Makhura’s exit for Gauteng
EDITORIAL: Block-exemption regulations may open door to abuse by companies
EDITORIAL: Walmart’s plan to unlock value in Massmart is tinged with pain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: The many reasons to be optimistic about SA
Auditor-general highlights slow government response to KZN floods
How Treasury is one of the top offenders in wasteful expenditure
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.