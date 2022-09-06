×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Private sector can offset government’s ineptitude

06 September 2022 - 05:00
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke

The proverb “actions speak louder than words” shines bright with relevance whenever our politicians boom energetic promises on service delivery, or provide soulful undertakings to swiftly act to bring relief in the face of a human tragedy.

An interim report released last week by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke on the use of public funds allocated to provide critical relief to thousands of households left destitute by the devastating April and May floods in KwaZulu-Natal, and for crippled businesses to be restored and resume vital economic activity, should raise a red flag. Instead, it is sadly received with an almost blasé response of “what’s new?” and “did anyone truthfully expect anything else?”

More than four months after the floods swept through parts of the east coast, Maluleke’s report highlights entirely inadequate intervention in the humanitarian crisis, poorly built structures erected with grossly substandard materials, temporary classrooms erected in the areas where floodwaters swept through, and exorbitantly inflated expenditure on materials and services.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa and then KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala visited the flood-ravaged communities in April and May their messages were filled with promises of swift humanitarian support, and that in the face of climate change everything that must be rebuilt needs to be “put back better”.

Maluleke’s report is testament to the opposite taking place, and exposes the ineptitude of government leaders and officials to react with co-ordinated and effective crisis interventions, glaringly exposing government paralysis in service delivery. 

This scenario speaks volumes. Twenty-eight years into democracy, our infrastructure is in decay. Our state-owned enterprises are barely functioning even with generous bailouts from public funds. Our economy is in crisis with ever greater numbers of our population destitute, and all while the political landscape is riddled with corruption and bitter power struggles. 

The brutal conclusion is that the government and all its functions have long become entirely inept in their responsibilities of service delivery and cost-efficient governance. It is a painful reality that the level of decision-making in the appointments of public servants has become embroiled in political and party self-interest, forgetting that the duty is to country and the people they are elected to serve.

Shocking data from the auditor-general speaks for example to eThekwini, the second biggest metro in the country, flouting basic procurement rules in appointing service providers. The result: “Residents and businesses in affected areas continue to experience hardship more than three months after the floods with little relief.”

Conversely, the private sector and private humanitarian organisations have gained overwhelming public trust in swiftly responding to humanitarian crises and are readily supported financially by the public in the confidence that the money will go to those in need.

Maluleke has not yet issued notifications of material irregularities as the findings and reported risks are being addressed. “If the matters that can lead to financial losses and/or substantial harm to the public are not resolved, we will use our enforcement mandate,” she said. Some feel this just gives the culprits a way out.

The flooding claimed the lives of 500 people with 80 reported missing and 7,000 left homeless.

When the voices of civil society, watchdog bodies and the people are ignored we are headed for a future devoid of hope. Public officials using public funds and taxpayers’ monies for anything but service delivery has become endemic to the system. 

It is time for the government to yield to public demands for public-private partnerships to pull us back from this shocking level of ineptitude, mediocrity, and greed for power.

Let’s part ways from cronyism in favour of meritocracy. Blood has been spilt for this democracy. Let’s honour such sacrifices and not just when it suits the political narrative.

EDITORIAL: The meaning of Makhura’s exit for Gauteng

Premier’s tenure has come to an end more as a result of conference outcomes than a need to improve the lives of citizens
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Block-exemption regulations may open door to abuse by companies

Patel’s plan to help small firms bargain for better prices may see big companies seek creative ways to benefit
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Walmart’s plan to unlock value in Massmart is tinged with pain

Group’s R6.4bn offer to buy out minorities and go private sounds like cheekiness laced with a whiff of opportunism
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Does Ramaphosa know what’s going ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: The meaning of Makhura’s exit for ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
GAVIN RICH: Boks ditch arrogance that might have ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TONY LEON: De Klerk and the Gorbachev paradox
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: Predictable march of an ANC that’s up ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: The many reasons to be optimistic about SA

Opinion / Columnists

Auditor-general highlights slow government response to KZN floods

National

How Treasury is one of the top offenders in wasteful expenditure

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.