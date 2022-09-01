Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Gordon Kerr
Group’s R6.4bn offer to buy out minorities and go private sounds like cheekiness laced with a whiff of opportunism
Mitchell Slape, outgoing Massmart CEO, failed to keep shareholders on his side with what looks like a coherently laid out turnaround plan for Walmart’s ailing SA subsidiary.
The solution: pitch a R6.4bn bid to buy out minority shareholders and take the business private, away from the scrutiny of the analysts and investors who have largely lost patience with the retailer that trails rivals operationally and in the stock market. ..
EDITORIAL: Walmart’s plan to unlock value in Massmart is tinged with pain
