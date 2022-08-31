×

National

Auditor-general highlights slow government response to KZN floods

Tsakani Maluleke’s report reveals shortcomings in the use of public funds

31 August 2022 - 19:41 Mary Papayya

 Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has revealed glaring shortcomings in the use of public funds allocated to flood relief in KwaZulu-Natal.  

These include inadequate humanitarian responses, excessive billing for services and substandard workmanship and materials...

