Traders ramp up bets on 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed in September
The antics of Dali Mpofu in defending Busisiwe Mkhwebane are informing future editions of the section 194 panel
The bill, which is now before parliament, aims to strengthen SA’s regime for the combating of money laundering and financing of terrorism
The results contrast with those of several other polls, which show support for the ANC dipping below 50%
The aluminium products-maker has managed to mitigate headwinds by optimising its product sales mix and negotiating pricing
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
Price caps on gas and a new tax on energy companies are among measures under consideration amid an unprecedented spike in power prices
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
Twenty-five percent of SA’s population still live in these dumping grounds, but they are surplus people about whom we know very little
Parliament’s section 194 committee probing advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has roughly one month left for oral testimony, including the all-important version of the public protector herself.
Even before the committee was constituted, Mkhwebane was litigating against legal provisions allowing for a process to test her suitability for such an important role. But so far, witnesses in this precedent-setting process have rendered with staggering detail the office of the public protector’s dysfunction during her tenure. ..
EDITORIAL: How not to run an impeachment committee
