EDITORIAL: How not to run an impeachment committee

30 August 2022 - 05:10

Parliament’s section 194 committee probing advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has roughly one month left for oral testimony, including the all-important version of the public protector herself.

Even before the committee was constituted, Mkhwebane was litigating against legal provisions allowing for a process to test her suitability for such an important role. But so far, witnesses in this precedent-setting process have rendered with staggering detail the office of the public protector’s dysfunction during her tenure. ..

