Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The fun and games in this innovative and rapidly changing sector will be well worth watching
Upgrade of outdated tobacco law on the way at last
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
Business Day TV speaks to African Rail Industry Association CEO Mesela Nhlapo
Credit bureau sees more defaults ahead as central bank increases interest rates
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
The monetary policy committee increases the key policy rate to 6% from 5%
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
Former world boxing champion furious over unauthorised production
As it turned out, the new Association for Comms and Technology (ACT) could hardly have chosen a more dramatic day for its launch on Thursday.
ACT brings together the six licensed telecom infrastructure operators — Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom, Rain and Liquid — in a new industry body along the lines of the Minerals Council or the Banking Association...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Telecom sector gets collective voice
The fun and games in this innovative and rapidly changing sector will be well worth watching
As it turned out, the new Association for Comms and Technology (ACT) could hardly have chosen a more dramatic day for its launch on Thursday.
ACT brings together the six licensed telecom infrastructure operators — Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom, Rain and Liquid — in a new industry body along the lines of the Minerals Council or the Banking Association...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.