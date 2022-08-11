×

Wake-up time for SA’s sleeping telecom giants

The push into fibre is where it’s at for local players, given recent results from Telkom and Vodacom

11 August 2022 - 05:00 Mudiwa Gavaza

The race for fibre dominance in SA appears to have finally awoken a  long-slumbering giant in Telkom.

As the largest fibre network operator in SA, Telkom’s Openserve should be the obvious player to beat in a world where fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and to businesses is one of the fastest-growing areas in telecoms...

