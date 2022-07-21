×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: The MTN tail chases the Telkom dog

If MTN does buy Telkom, it will be a triumph of free market innovation over a monopoly

BL Premium
21 July 2022 - 05:00

It’s a no-brainer for MTN to buy Telkom — for both companies.

To simplify: MTN has lots of cellular subscribers and a well-oiled operation that has made it the largest cellular operator in Africa. Telkom has a large fibre infrastructure business (now called Openserve) and plenty of juicy spectrum for future wireless broadband...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.