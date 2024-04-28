Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Uncomfortable truths in BHP merger proposal

If the deal goes ahead Anglo American will have to split off its SA platinum and iron ore units

28 April 2024 - 15:53
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

The unsolicited all-share merger proposal from BHP Group, the world’s largest mining group, for Anglo American contains nuggets of truth which, if you are the minister responsible for mining and mineral resources in SA, won’t be altogether welcome (“BHP-Anglo deal could leave SA out in the cold”, April 26). 

Should Anglo American end up moving forward with the deal it will need to split off its SA platinum and iron ore units, since BHP’s offer is contingent on this. SA’s heightened country risk premium — driven up by electricity and logistics constraints as well as bureaucratic labyrinths, equity requirements, cadre deployment and preferential procurement — raises the pain threshold for international business and capital. It might well become a more common occurrence that these businesses and investors find the threshold too high to deal with. 

In the global context, Anglo American’s operations in Brazil, Chile and Peru (Latin America) are of particular interest and worth much for BHP; all sources of copper will be highly sought after. Should the deal be completed BHP will become the world’s top copper producer.  

With investors adopting a risk-off stance of late, emerging and developing economies are under pressure to present ever stronger cases for investment. SA continues to do itself few favours, and the narrative, never mind the reality, might take a while yet to be improved. 

Chris Hattingh

Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Anglo American board rebuffs BHP merger bid

Chairman says offer is unattractive and fails to value group’s prospects
Companies
2 days ago

Anglo bidding war likely as BHP makes lowball offer of $39bn

Anglo American shares jump almost 19% after BHP confirms offer that values it at £31.1bn
Companies
3 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: BHP-Anglo deal could leave SA out in the cold

Sydney-based mining giant is not interested in exposure to SA’s platinum, iron ore and diamonds
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
BRIAN KANTOR: Wealth may matter more than income
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: A first step in the right direction
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LUNGILE MASHELE: What delays the use of land for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GUGU LOURIE: Canal+ plays strong-arm game with ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.