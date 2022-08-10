×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Seacom signs deal with British Telecom to expand IT services

As part of the deal, Seacom believes its customers will benefit from access to the UK firm’s cloud security platform

BL Premium
10 August 2022 - 19:24 Mudiwa Gavaza

Fibre network operator Seacom, one of Africa’s largest undersea cable providers, has signed a deal with British Telecom (BT) to extend its enterprise IT business.

Seacom has changed gears recently and begun an expansion, taking advantage of its place in the market to offer more IT services to corporate customers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.