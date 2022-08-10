×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe to depart in October

10 August 2022 - 18:55 Mudiwa Gavaza

SA’s telecom and broadcast regulator says its long-time CEO Willington Ngwepe will not stand for re-election at the end of his term in October.

With the watchdog also searching for a chairperson, new leadership will have a number of regulatory items to deal with. ..

