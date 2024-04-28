Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: Turning down Afrikaners’ expertise would be short sighted

Their practical expertise in failing structures is hands-on and their input should be welcomed

28 April 2024 - 15:44
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Not many sympathise, but listening to Afrikaner group won’t hurt”, April 25).

Quite honestly, government would be ill-advised to turn this offer away, which it would appear from this article it has already done.

That is a pity. The Afrikaners’ practical expertise in failing structures such as Eskom and Transnet, in particular, is hands-on and deep, not to mention water affairs, security and agriculture. Their input should be welcomed and used to improve the disgraceful state of the country that has been caused by ANC incompetence, laziness and greed.

Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE

PETER BRUCE: Not many sympathise, but listening to Afrikaner group won’t hurt

While the ANC dismissed the concerns of a large group of institutions and leaders, it doesn’t dissipate the pressure
3 days ago

