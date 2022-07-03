Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Eskom wage talks to resume amid power blackouts B L Premium

As the SA economy suffers another week of load-shedding, two majority unions, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) will to meet Eskom this week to chart the way forward in the long drawn-out wage negotiations.

Union leaders are expected on Tuesday to give Eskom a formal response to its 7% wage increase offer after consulting union members over the weekend. ..