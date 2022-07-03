Opinion / Columnists BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government may finally have seen the light on energy crisis B L Premium

It seems to have taken severe stage 6 load-shedding for the government to finally realise that it can’t simply keep sticking to its outdated Integrated Resource Plan to address the energy crisis. It is intensely frustrating that for so long there have been repeated warnings from all sectors of society, including business, labour and civil society groups — and even from within the government itself — that it needed to act swiftly.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said last week the government was “taking on board” numerous proposals as it realised “we cannot be pedantic and must respond with urgency and flexibility. These are the questions we are addressing. We will make some announcements in this regard.”..