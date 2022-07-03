Companies / Property Growthpoint’s diesel-guzzling offices battle a supply bottleneck B L Premium

Growthpoint, SA’s largest real estate investment trust (Reit), is struggling to keep up with the demand for diesel used to power generators at offices in Gauteng as load-shedding climbed to stage 6 last week.

The challenge comes as tenants and their employees head back to the office a few days a week after two years of working from home during the pandemic. The return to the office should be good news for Reits, which have faced rising vacancies and declining rental yields. ..