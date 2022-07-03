SMEs stagger under Eskom blow
Small businesses — and their employees — bear brunt of SA's prolonged load-shedding that has risen to stage 6
03 July 2022 - 08:42
As stage 6 load-shedding brought the economy to its knees this week, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that cannot afford alternative power sources bore the brunt of the near total collapse of Eskom generating capacity.
Eskom rolled out stage 6 power cuts for the first time since 2019, citing the need to take precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and safeguard its plants from damage due to an unprotected strike...
