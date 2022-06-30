Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: If the grid collapses, SA is a few meals away from chaos A total system failure is ‘highly unlikely’, Eskom CEO says — but the implications are alarming B L Premium

Load-shedding has wrought havoc on the economy in recent weeks. It has also left some investors and citizens nervous about the possibility of a total grid collapse.

National blackouts can be triggered by a variety of factors. Terrorists, for whom SA has mercifully not been a major target, pose one threat. Another is state-sponsored hackers and cybercriminals, who have attacked energy infrastructure in the US, Eastern Europe and India in recent years...