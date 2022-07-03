Opinion / Columnists BADGER MICHAEL AVERY: Here’s an idea: mothball electricity-guzzling smelters Paying South32 to shut Hillside and Mozal plants would allow Eskom to reduce two stages of load-shedding B L Premium

I honestly don’t know who is advising the president on energy any more. When his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, told Business Day last week that his message to a high-level meeting of cabinet ministers was: “We are in the middle of winter and no-one is going to be tolerant,” the subtext was that he was looking for an end to load-shedding tomorrow.

Anyone who has been following the Eskom story knows the best the country can hope for is a more permanent solution within 24 months as new megawatts, largely in the form of renewables, come on stream via the 100MW embedded generation programme and the awarding of new contracts under the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer (IPP) Procurement Programme...