Brace for harsh power cuts this week in wake of strike
Eskom aims to reduce cuts to stage 2 by weekend but recovery from strike may take weeks
03 July 2022 - 16:20
UPDATED 03 July 2022 - 22:56
SA is set to enter a second week of intense power cuts, with state-owned power utility Eskom warning it could take several weeks to recover from last week’s wildcat strike, which prevented up to 90% of staff going to work at some plants.
The industrial action, which unions say they did not sanction, forced Eskom to implement stage 6 load-shedding last Tuesday for the first time since 2019, and revert to stage 4 only at the weekend. During stage 6, Eskom sheds 6,000MW from the national grid and customers are without electricity for up to 10 hours out of every 24...
