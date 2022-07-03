National Brace for harsh power cuts this week in wake of strike Eskom aims to reduce cuts to stage 2 by weekend but recovery from strike may take weeks B L Premium

SA is set to enter a second week of intense power cuts, with state-owned power utility Eskom warning it could take several weeks to recover from last week’s wildcat strike, which prevented up to 90% of staff going to work at some plants.

The industrial action, which unions say they did not sanction, forced Eskom to implement stage 6 load-shedding last Tuesday for the first time since 2019, and revert to stage 4 only at the weekend. During stage 6, Eskom sheds 6,000MW from the national grid and customers are without electricity for up to 10 hours out of every 24...