EDITORIAL: Nedlac perks up — pity the state is so lax
Institution has put itself back at centre stage over the past two years
The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) summit this week showcased a turnaround at an institution which had been sidelined for many years — but has put itself back at centre stage over the past two years.
It has played a crucial role in getting business, labour, community and the government around the table to respond rapidly to Covid-19’s economic fallout and to the July unrest, as well as to help drive SA’s vaccine rollout...
