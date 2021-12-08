Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Deaf-as-a-post ANC incapable of opening gates to growth Colin Coleman is correct in stressing that SA needs growth to recover, but he forgets who is in charge B L Premium

For the third time in three months, US investment bank Goldman Sachs’s former SA head, Colin Coleman, has negotiated prime real estate in the Sunday Times to argue for the government to introduce an economic stimulus to put some money into the hands of the millions of citizens that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed into poverty.

Triggered by new unemployment numbers, which take our broad measure of unemployment (it includes people no longer bothering to look for jobs) to 46.6%, Coleman argued last Sunday that “in any country [the numbers] would be declared a national economic emergency, and the leaders of society would be summoned to design a national emergency response … those who argue that all we should do as a nation in response is patiently wait, and who idly argue from their echo chambers against stimulus for business and the unemployed, should hang their heads in shame. In the midst of the worst pandemic in history they are hopelessly removed from the realities in the...