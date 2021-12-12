Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Government needs to heed IMF warning on structural reforms IMF warns that structural rigidity depresses private investment and hampers inclusive growth and job creation B L Premium

The IMF’s stark warning last week that the government needs to accelerate the pace of its structural reforms will, I hope, be taken seriously because similar calls from national and sectoral business organisations, labour and civil society groups have largely gone unheeded.

In most parts of the government, there appears to be a lack of understanding of just how dire our economic situation is, and so there is no sense of urgency...