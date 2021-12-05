Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Extremes and choices in the year ahead B L Premium

Screeching down the runway — in Ethiopian Airways’ shade-of-green seats — I had three flights ahead over the next 24 hours to try get home to the UK before red-list travel restrictions came into force. I was quite mad at having to cancel an entire week of meetings for a pointless showboating policy.

What struck me was the juxtapositions of my trip. I had gone from spending time in townships at early childhood development centres with the amazing staff of Breadline Africa to some of the best tourism experiences in the world. And from meetings in Pretoria with world-class policymakers to head-bashing in despair during meetings with others elsewhere in the capital...