Unemployment data shows heavy toll of Zuma-inspired violence in KZN and Gauteng
Number of discouraged job seekers increased by 545,000, while the number of people who weren’t economically active increased by 443,000
30 November 2021 - 12:11
UPDATED 30 November 2021 - 22:57
SA’s latest unemployment data, which shows the country’s joblessness crisis worsening to a new record, also reveals the costs of the violence and looting that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July.
The provinces accounted for more than half of the 660,000 jobs lost during the third quarter of 2021...
