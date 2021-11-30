National Unemployment data shows heavy toll of Zuma-inspired violence in KZN and Gauteng Number of discouraged job seekers increased by 545,000, while the number of people who weren’t economically active increased by 443,000 B L Premium

SA’s latest unemployment data, which shows the country’s joblessness crisis worsening to a new record, also reveals the costs of the violence and looting that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July.

The provinces accounted for more than half of the 660,000 jobs lost during the third quarter of 2021...