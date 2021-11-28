EDITORIAL: Blame politicians, not scientists, for Covid-19 travel bans
SA should remain open and honest about the pandemic, though it may pay a high price for it
It isn’t even two months since the UK finally removed SA from its “red list” of countries deemed dangerous for travel due to Covid-19. And then it all changed.
With friends like these, one might ask, who needs enemies? The removal of that status was seen as a great victory for a tourism industry that has been on its knees since the pandemic reached SA in early 2020. The new travel restrictions are a crushing blow for people in tourism who were looking for some relief during the December holiday period...
