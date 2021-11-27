Health department slams ‘knee-jerk’ travel bans on SA

The health department has slammed various countries for their “knee-jerk reactions” by imposing travel bans or restrictions on SA.

Speaking during a briefing on Friday evening, health minister Dr Joseph Phaahla said these decisions were “draconian” and didn’t make scientific sense.

“The leadership of some countries is finding scapegoats to deal with what is a worldwide problem,” he said.

This comes after a new Covid-19 variant — B.1.1.529 — was announced on Thursday, with concerns that it could be more transmissible than other variants. The variant was quickly spreading through the country, experts warned.

As a result, within a few hours, travel restrictions were imposed on Southern African nations, including SA — most notably by the UK, which placed the countries on the “red list”.

But Phaahla was very critical of this decision.