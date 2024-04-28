Sport / Soccer

Pirates smash Royal to stay in race for second place

The victory was the Buccaneers’ fourth in succession across all competitions

28 April 2024 - 21:08
by Neville Khoza
Thalente Mbatha celebrates scoring for Orlando Pirates in their DStv Premiership win against Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU
Orlando Pirates demolished Royal AM 4-0 to maintain their winning momentum in a Premier Soccer League match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

The victory was Pirates’ fourth in succession across all competitions as they have finally managed to keep some consistency this season. The result kept the Buccaneers’ hopes of finishing second alive.

Pirates are in third place on 43 points from 25 matches, but face a stern test chasing red-hot, second-placed Stellenbosch FC, who thrashed Polokwane City 5-0 at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

Goals by Patrick Maswanganyi with a 29th-minute penalty, Thalente Mbatha (56th), Relebohile Mofokeng (74th) and Kabelo Dlamini (82nd) secured the emphatic victory.

The Buccaneers broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark with a controversial penalty, which was won and executed by Maswanganyi. Replays showed the foul took place outside the box.

Conceding the goal brought some energy to Thwihli Thwahla as they finished the half stronger and hit the crossbar via a powerful free-kick from the edge of the area by Sedwyn George.

Despite taking a 1-0 lead to the break, Pirates were unconvincing and it was Royal who threatened more in the opening half.

The visitors returned with more energy in the second half and it was not long before Mbatha doubled Pirates’ lead just before the hour mark.

Mofokeng made it 3-0 late in the second half with a cool finish after combining with big centre-forward Tshegofatso Mabasa before substitute Dlamini made it 4-0 with a cross-cum-strike that beat goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto.

