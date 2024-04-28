Pirates smash Royal to stay in race for second place

Orlando Pirates demolished Royal AM 4-0 to maintain their winning momentum in a Premier Soccer League match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

The victory was Pirates’ fourth in succession across all competitions as they have finally managed to keep some consistency this season. The result kept the Buccaneers’ hopes of finishing second alive.

Pirates are in third place on 43 points from 25 matches, but face a stern test chasing red-hot, second-placed Stellenbosch FC, who thrashed Polokwane City 5-0 at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.