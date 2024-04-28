Pakistan appoint Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as head coaches

Pakistan have appointed former SA batsman Gary Kirsten as head coach of their men’s white-ball team, while their Test side will be guided by former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie, the country’s cricket board said on Sunday.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood will assist both head coaches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said, adding that all three had signed two-year deals.

“They’re both very famous coaches and their arrival gives you 100% confirmation of the trust that they have in our team’s potential,” PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi said.

Pakistan have been without a full-time head coach since Grant Bradburn left after their failure to make the knockout stage of the 50-over World Cup in India last year.

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez served as team director and head coach during their tour of Australia.