MARKET WRAP: JSE tumbles as global markets reel over new Covid-19 variant The UK put SA back on the red list on Thursday, restricting travel between the two countries, while the EU also aims to halt air travel from the region

The JSE fell the most in more than a year as global markets slumped after the identification of a new variant of Covid-19.

On Thursday, South African scientists announced that a newly identified coronavirus variant — B1.1.529 — had been detected in the country, which is thought to be behind the rising number of new cases in Gauteng...