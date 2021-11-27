National / Health

SA considers new restrictions to curb Omicron’s spread

Among the options being considered are ways to try to boost the nation’s vaccination rate

27 November 2021 - 18:26 Loni Prinsloo
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

SA may announce more stringent lockdown measures in coming days to curb a resurgence of coronavirus infections and the spread of a new variant, people familiar with the matter said. 

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met Saturday to discuss possible measures, while weighing the impact any moves will have on the economy, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks aren’t public. 

Among the options being considered are ways to try to boost the nation’s vaccination rate, they said. 

Tyrone Seale, spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa, declined to comment beyond a statement issued on Friday in which the presidency said that the outcome of the NCCC meeting will help determine whether further consultations are required at the level of the President’s Co-ordinating Council.

South African scientists this week identified the new variant, known as omicron, setting off alarm bells around the world. The UK led nations in introducing travel bans on SA and its neighbours, posing a threat to the nation’s tourism industry, which accounts for 7% of economic output. The EU, US and much of the world has followed. 

Government officials have criticised the travel ban.

Only about a third of South African adults are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. 

The number of new coronavirus cases more than tripled this week to 2,465 on Friday, according to the Health Department. The proportion of positive tests rose to 9.2% from 6.5% a day earlier, National Institute for Communicable Diseases data shows.  

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

SA wants countries to reconsider travel bans over Omicron variant

The department of international relations said the travel restrictions were “akin to punishing South Africa”
National
5 hours ago

WHO lauds SA’s speed in reporting new virus variant

The praise will come as scant consolation to those forced to cancel trips to see families over the holiday season or business owners desperate for ...
National
1 day ago

61 travellers from SA in Netherlands test positive for Covid-19

The Dutch government banned all air travel from Southern Africa early on Friday
National
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Someone should save Eskom, says Reuel Khoza
National
2.
Boris Johnson tries to reassure SA over travel ban
National / Health
3.
61 travellers from SA in Netherlands test ...
National / Health
4.
Travel industry dismayed as travel bans mount
National / Health
5.
SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni charged with ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.