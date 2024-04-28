Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Apple in talks over AI enhancements for iPhone

Tech giant making overtures to OpenAI and Google with insiders saying no decision has yet been made

28 April 2024 - 19:28
by Jyoti Narayan
Picture: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

BENGALURU — Apple has renewed discussions with OpenAI about using the start-up’s generative AI technology to power some new features being introduced in the iPhone later this year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The companies have begun discussing terms of a potential agreement and how OpenAI features would be integrated into Apple’s next iPhone operating system, iOS 18, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Bloomberg reported last month that Apple was in talks to license Google’s Gemini chatbot for new iPhone features.

Apple has not made a final decision on which partners it will use, and could reach an agreement with both OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google or pick another provider entirely, the Bloomberg report said.

Apple has been slower in rolling out generative AI, which can generate human-like responses to written prompts, than rivals such as Microsoft and Google, which are weaving them into products.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in February that the company was investing “significantly” in generative AI and would reveal more about its plans to put the technology to use later this year.

Reuters

DRC pushes Apple to reveal suppliers over conflict mineral fears

International lawyers demand answers after notifying Apple CEO Tim Cook
Companies
3 days ago

Microsoft might be closing gap on cloud-computing leader Amazon

Its earnings on Thursday will be an indicator of AI adoption and could influence the movement of technology stocks
World
4 days ago

Apple takes a hit from Huawei as smartphone shipments dive in China

The US tech giant’s share in the world’s biggest smartphone market falls 19% to put it almost level with its rival
Companies
5 days ago
All the news CTA

