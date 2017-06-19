EDITORIAL: How the Mining Charter charts new depths for SA

The market reaction to the charter has been savage. And as SA learned to its cost at the time of Marikana, what’s bad for mining is generally bad for the economy, even though the mining sector’s share has dwindled over the years.

When a draft of the first Mining Charter was leaked in July 2002, R57bn was wiped off the value of mining shares. But that charter was a complete surprise. This time, R50.69bn was wiped off the value of mining shares in the hours following its release on Thursday. Some of the new provisions had been expected, but several were not. And while further transformation in the industry is clearly an imperative, this is not the way to go about getting the ailing industry to transform in a way that will still enable it to attract the investment it needs to survive and grow.

Zwane claims there has been extensive consultation on this charter since a draft was released in April 2016. The Chamber of Mines, which represents 90% of the industry — including a long list of black-owned emerging miners — says it has never seen many of the provisions and its input on the ones it had seen has not been taken into account. It is going to court to stop the charter being implemented and is taking the whole thing on review. Chamber president Mxolisi Mgojo emphasised that it had no option. The charter, in this form, could destroy the industry, which has already suffered extensive job losses and a sharp decline in investment.