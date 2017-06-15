Judge us on our actions, not our words, urges Malusi Gigaba
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba reiterated the Treasury’s commitment to the fiscal framework and the National Development Plan (NDP).
At a briefing at the Government Communication Information System (GCIS) office in Pretoria on Thursday, Gigaba said there were interventions to stimulate inclusive growth, in the light of the recent credit-rating downgrades and the recession.
Gigaba, however, did not outline any concrete interventions. He said that owing to the GDP contraction of 0.7% in the first quarter of 2017, the Treasury’s 2017 growth projection of 1.3% might not be realised.
"This continues the trend of low growth over the last several years, undermining our progress in significantly reducing inequality, unemployment and poverty, which fundamentally disadvantages a large portion of our population, and is the cause of social instability."
He added that all three ratings agencies had raised the issues of the slow pace of growth, enhancing reforms, the growing contingent liabilities amid poor governance at key state-owned entities, and political risk.
"We should not lose sight of the fact that we need to address the issues they raise, first and foremost for the good of our country, and to advance our national development. We need to want to do the right things for our economy and our society, not just because credit ratings agencies are watching."
Gigaba added that based on the poor performance in the first quarter, there were four key areas of concern.
He explained that SA needed to take advantage of improved conditions in agriculture, finalise key policy in mining, finalise the review of incentives in the manufacturing sector and engage the finance sector and the Reserve Bank about possible interventions.
He added: "We continue to reiterate that the fiscal framework is the policy of government; we support it, we are bound to it, we will implement it."
He said the government had heard the call from stakeholders and would focus on policy certainty and stabilising state-owned companies.
The finalisation of the mining charter was a welcome move, the finance minister said, but he was aware of a drop in share prices in the sector and that markets had reacted badly.
While Gigaba did not say what the effect would be for the Treasury’s economic interventions, he said that it was committed to engaging with the sector about reforms.
"Had all sectors improved like the mining and agricultural sectors, we would not be in this situation," he said, referring to the recession.
Referring to credit-rating agencies’ concerns about political uncertainty, Gigaba said: "Political noise will always be there. It’s not political instability at all but political contestation."
"We are pretty much okay, I think. What is important is that National Treasury remains alert and robust [amid] the noise."
He added that as a democracy, it is okay for people to be sceptical of leadership and that it was based on people wanting to see action from the government.
"That’s why I made the statement on April 1 to judge us based on our actions, and not our words."
He said his engagement with business and rating agencies, the appointment of the new director-general and the commitment to the fiscal framework were respected.
