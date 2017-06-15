Judge us on our actions, not our words, urges Malusi Gigaba

He added that all three ratings agencies had raised the issues of the slow pace of growth, enhancing reforms, the growing contingent liabilities amid poor governance at key state-owned entities, and political risk.

"We should not lose sight of the fact that we need to address the issues they raise, first and foremost for the good of our country, and to advance our national development. We need to want to do the right things for our economy and our society, not just because credit ratings agencies are watching."

Gigaba added that based on the poor performance in the first quarter, there were four key areas of concern.

He explained that SA needed to take advantage of improved conditions in agriculture, finalise key policy in mining, finalise the review of incentives in the manufacturing sector and engage the finance sector and the Reserve Bank about possible interventions.

He added: "We continue to reiterate that the fiscal framework is the policy of government; we support it, we are bound to it, we will implement it."