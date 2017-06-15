Anglo and Sibanye plunge as resources firms ordered to lift black ownership

The share price of companies including Anglo American and Sibanye Gold dropped after SA increased the minimum black ownership requirement for local mines, and set a 12-month deadline for compliance with the new rules.

The Department of Mineral Resources will raise the requirement from the current 26% to ensure more proceeds from the country’s natural resources flow to the black majority, Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said on Thursday in Pretoria. The new minimum applies regardless of whether they have previously sold shares or assets to black investors that later divested.

Sibanye had dropped 7.4% by 12.58pm on the JSE, while Kumba was 6.2% lower. Anglo American declined 6% in London.

A holder that claims an historical transaction that achieved 26% prior to the new Mining Charter, which Zwane presented on Thursday, "must top up to 30%", regardless of whether the earlier black shareholders still held their position, according to a statement handed to reporters.

Most mining companies reached the 26% level under previous versions of the charter but many of the black investors have since sold out. The Chamber of Mines, which represents mining companies, has said it is willing to fight the government in court over the issue of getting credit from earlier deals, as it says this new charter will kill investment in the industry.