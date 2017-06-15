Anglo and Sibanye plunge as resources firms ordered to lift black ownership
Miners Glencore, Impala Platinum, South32 and Kumba Iron Ore will need to sell the biggest stakes if the new charter fails to give credit for previous deals
The share price of companies including Anglo American and Sibanye Gold dropped after SA increased the minimum black ownership requirement for local mines, and set a 12-month deadline for compliance with the new rules.
The Department of Mineral Resources will raise the requirement from the current 26% to ensure more proceeds from the country’s natural resources flow to the black majority, Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said on Thursday in Pretoria. The new minimum applies regardless of whether they have previously sold shares or assets to black investors that later divested.
Sibanye had dropped 7.4% by 12.58pm on the JSE, while Kumba was 6.2% lower. Anglo American declined 6% in London.
A holder that claims an historical transaction that achieved 26% prior to the new Mining Charter, which Zwane presented on Thursday, "must top up to 30%", regardless of whether the earlier black shareholders still held their position, according to a statement handed to reporters.
Most mining companies reached the 26% level under previous versions of the charter but many of the black investors have since sold out. The Chamber of Mines, which represents mining companies, has said it is willing to fight the government in court over the issue of getting credit from earlier deals, as it says this new charter will kill investment in the industry.
"The new charter is significantly worse for the mining industry than the original draft," Peter Leon, the Africa co-chair at Herbert Smith Freehills, said by phone on Thursday. "It’s poorly considered and raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to the protection of property rights."
Glencore, Impala Platinum, South32 and Kumba Iron Ore, which is majority owned by Anglo American, would need to sell the biggest stakes if the new charter fails to give credit for previous deals, Avior Capital Markets said on June 1. AngloGold Ashanti and Sibanye Gold, the country’s two biggest gold miners, may also be affected by the new rules.
The charter will require companies to pay 1% of annual revenue to communities, and new prospecting rights will require black control, Zwane said.
Miners must also ensure that at least 80% of their total spending goes to South African companies, including a minimum of 65% of spending on services to black-owned companies, according to a copy of the charter handed to reporters.
At least 50% of the executive directors and 60% of senior management must be black, with black women making up half of each target.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.