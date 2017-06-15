Mining’s bleak future

Several of the speakers emphasised the need for what is being called an "MPRDA Lite" for junior miners, referring to a regulatory framework that would be less expensive and onerous than that applying to the biggest mining companies.

DA mineral resources spokesman James Lorimer said his party would support this idea. "The junior sector is the entry point and we have to look specifically at their issues — slow and uncertain regulation, corruption."

But a member of the audience said Lorimer was contradicted by the DA’s frequent opposition to new coal projects, where it seems to take the side of farmers against miners.

Lorimer said even though the DA wants to make it easier for junior miners to start up, this does not mean environmentally unacceptable projects should be allowed to proceed. Several recent coal projects that applied for licences fell into that category.

Speakers said certain commodities were attracting investment into junior mining — particularly lithium and cobalt projects, because of their applications in new battery technologies.

While SA has little known lithium and cobalt resources, it does have the world’s biggest resources of manganese.

Alan Clegg, chairman of Shumba Energy, which has coal to power projects in Botswana, said there is more copper, cobalt and manganese in the new batteries than lithium. Shumba is looking at potential manganese projects in SA and at uranium.

Globally, most exploration spending is in the gold sector. DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius said demand for gold from the world’s rapidly urbanising population is outstripping supply from mines. This suggests that when the gold price starts to respond it will do so in a big way and could surge from US$1,200/oz to $3,000/oz.

"Now is a good time to explore for gold but the regulatory environment, especially security of tenure, and the accessibility of orebodies, will be determining factors," Pretorius says.