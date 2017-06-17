Chamber rebels over charter's BEE quota

However, Zwane said that on some aspects of the charter the industry's views had been included. People had to understand that the charter was not for an individual or a group of people but for all the people of South Africa. Therefore, not all the views of the industry would be included, he said.

The Department of Mineral Resources and the chamber had agreed on ownership, Zwane said, "except that they wanted 29% and we wanted at some point 35%. But our Mining Charter, as we gazetted it in April last year, it was 30%. So in the field of stability and even in a number of issues with ownership, we are agreeing with them."

The chamber said it was confident of the result it would get in court, although it added that it was willing to negotiate once again with the department about the charter and that it did not believe that the relationship between the two parties had broken down.

Steve Phiri, the CEO of Royal Bafokeng Platinum, said the chamber was willing to subject itself to the rule of the law even if it meant the "matter being decided by the highest court in the land".

The new charter also requires companies to pay 1% of annual revenue to communities and its BEE shareholders.

"This charter is bad for the industry," chamber chairman Mxolisi Mgojo said. "Just even taking on the 1% has a significant impact. For us, [there is] the fact that there are so many new issues that are being raised. This goes beyond the mining industry. This is serious; we have to ensure that we do it in a manner that transformation can happen in a sustainable way."

An analyst who did not want to be named said the industry was struggling and now had a massive overlay of additional obligations, some of which appeared irrational, which included the 1% of turnover being paid to BEE shareholders ahead of all other shareholders.

Ajay Lalu, managing director of Black Lite Consulting, said the fact that the industry now had a charter meant there was some certainty. People might not like it, but certainty was the one big positive of having a mining charter that had been gazetted, he said.

Lalu said the mining sector was different to those of other sectors of the economy because the applicable legislation held that it was not required of the government to negotiate. But the government had opened up the charter process for public comment and all it had to prove was that it had considered all the comment. Whether it had done so or not was another matter.