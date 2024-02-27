NEIL MANTHORP: Agreeing that T20 cricket is the future would save time and money
It would make matters simpler and clearer if professionals stopped caring so much about first-class cricket
It would make many cricketing matters infinitely simpler and clearer if SA’s professionals stopped trying so hard and caring so much about first-class cricket. If everyone could just agree that T20 cricket is the way forward and is the future, it would save a lot of time and money.
There is no shortage of excitement about the abbreviated game when its time comes in the season. All the players enjoy it (even those who aren’t naturally suited to it) and it is easily digested by spectators who are, mostly, entertained by many boundaries and a close finish without being required to invest a whole day of their lives in watching it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.