NEIL MANTHORP: Flag smuggler and the greatest all-rounder in history
Cricket legend Mike Procter rated nation building higher than his achievements with ball and bat
20 February 2024 - 05:00
On July 21 1994, SA started their first Test match at Lord’s a day short of 29 years after their previous one at the “home of cricket”. There were plenty of nerves but three members of the squad with the most experience of the venue rose valiantly to the occasion as the tourists won by an emphatic 356 runs.
Kepler Wessels scored 105, Allan Donald took 5/74 and Mike Procter smuggled the national flag into the ground to ensure it was flown prominently when victory was completed late on the fourth evening...
