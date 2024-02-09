RICHARD SHEPHERD: Why China may be at an inflection point
The country’s role in global supply chains is intact and the Communist Party is pivoting from real estate to equities
We are poised for the celebration of the Chinese new year on February 10, which will herald the Year of the Dragon. Dragons are mythical creatures that fly, breathe fire, and represent infinite possibilities due to their ability to transcend earthly rules.
China is a nation of contrasts and complexities, and based on the stream of bad news in the media you would believe that it stands at the edge of a precipice. Admittedly there are numerous hurdles that create uncertainties in the minds of investors, but sometimes you need only change perspective to see that the future also holds opportunities. John Cleese famously said “only at the precipice do we evolve”. This is apt for China today...
