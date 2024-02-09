CHRIS THURMAN: Taking in Maynardville during the dog days of summer
In this shortened version of Romeo and Juliet the action is compressed and tempers boil over even sooner
Afternoon temperatures across SA are hovering at the 35ºC mark. February is always a sultry month here; we associate it with tantrums in parliament, increased stress for farmers, and red-hot panic in company offices as the financial year-end approaches.
Driving around in my stifling car, cursing the broken air conditioning, I find some respite in an old-school CD audiobook. Michael Palin’s Erebus: The Story of a Ship is an account of the nautical adventures of HMS Erebus, which was employed for polar exploration in both Arctic and Antarctic seas. The conditions Palin describes — frigid seas, icebergs and snow — were miserable for the poor old sailors, but seem blissfully cool to an overheating South African...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.