TALKING STOCK
RICARDO SMITH: Traders may ignore signs of recession, but soft landing still possible
Schrödinger’s thought experiment has relevance as the market considers the likelihood of a soft landing or a recession
In popular culture the thought experiment of Schrödinger’s cat has gained some level of popularity, mainly owing to some references in various movies on concepts in quantum mechanics.
The concept involves an experiment with a cat and an equal-weighted probability of it having been either poisoned or fed normal food. The cat is unobservable for a period, and during this time it is assumed to be both dead and alive until the outcome is known. Though physicist Erwin Schrödinger is said to have devised the thought experiment to highlight some problematic concepts in quantum mechanics, it has since been widely used to explain these very concepts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.