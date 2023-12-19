ED STUMPF: Investment in hinterland logistics the key to exporting success in Africa
The economic potential from battery metals and farm produce is being undermined by bottlenecks and irrational routes
Investors are increasingly focused on developing Africa’s ports sector, particularly amid growing global interest in the continent’s huge potential as an exporter of battery metals. However, investment in land-based logistics infrastructure should not be overlooked. It needs to be significantly improved to drive down the costs of shipping cargo to global markets.
Inefficiencies and bottlenecks in mine-to-port transport networks threaten to undermine the competitiveness of Africa’s vast reserves of battery metals, which could play a key role in international efforts to achieve carbon emission targets. Logistical obstacles could also frustrate the ability of SA to realise its agro-export ambitions. As such, investors in Africa’s ports should consider an integrated investment approach, giving them a degree of control and influence over export logistics corridors across the region. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.