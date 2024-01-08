GAVIN RICH: Proteas bosses have much to learn from Bok success
Rugby puts national team first while cricketing sacrifices national interests for the domestic league
08 January 2024 - 05:00
The festive break put not just plenty of egg on my face for questioning the workability of rugby at Christmas, it also answered the question as to why the SA national rugby team habitually rules the world while their cricketing counterparts are perennial also-rans.
To answer that question in a nutshell, it’s down to the yawning chasm between the respective administrations; to rugby’s determination to put the national team and the Springbok brand first whereas their cricketing counterparts sacrifice the national interest for the cause of a domestic league...
