JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Rising tide lifts risks and insurance premiums
Bank for International Settlements calls for a team effort to mitigate climate-related risks
22 November 2023 - 05:00
The government’s inability to run the country well, as well as the inability of key state-owned entities such as Eskom and Transnet to provide reliable energy and logistics services, will further increase the cost of doing business in SA.
One area where this cost is reflected is higher insurance premiums and the increase in the number of risks that insurers no longer to cover...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.