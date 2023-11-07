NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Titanic solution for the diesel dilemma
Dateline: November 3 2028 — The world is in a bind: there is too much oil and not enough diesel. Oil demand has dropped as countries switch to renewable energy, but diesel demand has soared as trucks and ships still need it. Diesel is also harder and more expensive to make than petrol, so oil producers don’t bother.
This has caused a diesel crisis, with the price of diesel skyrocketing since 2020. This is bad news for the shipping industry, which moves 90% of the world’s trade and uses 7% of the world’s diesel. But some shipping companies are not giving up. They are looking for other fuels and technologies to power their vessels, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), biofuels, hydrogen, ammonia, batteries, and even nuclear energy...
