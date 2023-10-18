ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Global governance meaningless when laws do not apply to everyone
UN’s problem is it is incapable of preventing transnational conflict
18 October 2023 - 05:00
The UN system continues to show just how poorly it is structured, how lacking in the courage of its convictions, how inadequate and incapable it is to serve as a central authority in global governance.
Global governance is meaningless if laws are applied or respected selectively. The best the UN can do, it seems, is “manage” crises, and send thoughts and prayers to families affected by recurrent crises. ..
