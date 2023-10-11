NPA not inactive on state capture matters — Batohi
Prosecutions chief disputes view that nothing is being done to prosecute alleged culprits
11 October 2023 - 18:59
The notion that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is doing nothing to prosecute state-capture and corruption cases is “both wrong and dangerous”, national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi said in parliament on Wednesday.
She said the NPA would not succumb to public or media pressure regarding the prosecution of these cases...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.