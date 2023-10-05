MIKE DOLAN: As US election looms, investors fear for fiscal peace
Uncertainties about 2024’s presidential election are becoming difficult to screen out
05 October 2023 - 05:00
London — Thirteen months is often too distant a horizon for financial markets to focus on, but uncertainties surrounding 2024’s US presidential election are becoming difficult to screen out.
A split Congress is at loggerheads again over government funding just as US bond markets are pricing the most expensive treasury borrowing in 16 years while also rethinking the long-term trajectory for interest rates and fiscal policy...
